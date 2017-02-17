James Spann: Rain moves into Alabama late tonight

PLEASANT AFTERNOON: Temperatures are well up in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon with sunshine through high clouds. Those high clouds are out ahead of a weather system over Texas moving toward Alabama; the clouds will thicken and lower tonight.

Rain will move into the southwest counties of the state this evening and will become widespread late tonight into tomorrow.

For North/Central Alabama, the most widespread rain should come from 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow. Some thunder is possible, but we expect no severe weather, and rain amounts should be generally one-half inch or less. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cool, with temperatures holding in the 50s most of the day because of clouds and rain.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: These two days will feature a good supply of sunshine with warm afternoons for late February; we reach the low 70s Sunday, followed by mid 70s Monday. The 12Z GFS is actually printing a high of 78 degrees for Birmingham Monday.

MIDWEEK: Clouds move in Monday night, and we will forecast a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, Tuesday and Wednesday. For now we don’t expect any severe weather as a surface low forms well to the south over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Rain amounts Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the one-half-inch range for most places.

Moist air will linger into Thursday and Friday with some risk of showers both days, and afternoons will stay mild.

