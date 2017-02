It’s a simple dish. But the pork n’ greens from Saw’s Soul Kitchen outsells every other dish on the menu.

Located in Avondale, the small restaurant that’s big on Southern flavor provides a modern twist on the hearty foods your mother cooked.

Greens, fried green tomatoes, cheese grits and more fill the menu and customers’ plates.

Saw’s Soul Kitchen puts the South on a plate with pork n’ greens from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.