Brian Peters: Wet beginning for Alabama weekend

Brian Peters: Rains ease Alabama drought, but don’t knock it out from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLOUDY TODAY, SUNNY TOMORROW: It’s cloudy with a wet start to your morning as an upper-level low over Missouri traverses the Southeast today. You can expect to see clouds for much of the day, while the threat of rain will diminish during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will warm a little in spite of the clouds, with highs today around 60.

There is little in the way of severe weather expected today, with enough instability for some thunder across the Southeast and into the Florida Peninsula.

The upper low over Missouri this morning will move quickly off the Southeast coast by midday on Sunday as a sharp ridge develops over the lower Mississippi River Valley. Look for mostly sunny skies, along with a bump up in temperatures as highs climb into the lower 70s. While the lower 70s sounds pretty warm, the high temperature record for Sunday stands at 77, set in 1982.

BEACH FORECAST: For those headed to the beach, showers and thunderstorms are possible today before it becomes partly cloudy late in the day. Sunday and Monday will see mostly sunny weather. Rain returns Monday night through Wednesday. Highs will mainly be in the lower 70s. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page .

THE WEEK AHEAD: The ridge moves slowly eastward on Monday, giving us another warm February day with highs moving into the middle 70s. But the good weather comes to an end late Monday and Tuesday as the trough moves out of Texas, bringing a cold front across the area. The trough is expected to shear out as the portion across the Great Lakes moves faster than the portion over the western Gulf of Mexico. This means rain is mostly likely to occur both north and south of us. Without a strong surge from the north we will see temperatures drop only a little, with highs Wednesday in the 60s. Highs this time of year are typically in the upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will once again see nice weather for us, with an upper ridge becoming the prevailing feature in the weather pattern. Temperatures will remain warm on Thursday, with highs around 70.

A front will trail from the surface low south of Chicago into the lower Mississippi River Valley, providing us with a wet Friday. This system will need to be watched for the potential for severe weather, but right now there are too many differences in the ensembles to generate a specific risk. Ahead of the front, temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. Rainfall amounts through Thursday morning are expected to be between one-half inch and 1 inch, with the higher amounts most likely across Southwest Alabama.

The upper trough moves by early Saturday, so we should dry out and the sky should clear for next Saturday; temperatures drop back a good 10 degrees, with highs in the lower 60s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Brian Peters and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWX.