2016 Green Progress Report lauds Alabama Power initiatives

Several Alabama Power projects and initiatives are among those listed in a nonprofit organization’s annual report of positive, “green” developments in the state.

The 2016 Green Progress Report, compiled by the nonprofit Green Resource Center for Alabama (GRCA), recounts an array of “success stories” from the past year that are helping make Alabama more environmentally sustainable, said Collier Craft, GRCA board president. They range from environmental education initiatives to transportation, land and water conservation, and park and greenway projects. Sustainable building and design, energy efficiency and recycling efforts also are included.

Here are some of the Alabama Power-related projects and initiatives cited in the report:

Students to Stewards – Since 2014, the Alabama Power Foundation has awarded more than 40 conservation and education grants to fund a range of projects, from outdoor classrooms to field studies to the purchase of conservation-related classroom materials. The program focuses on expanding student awareness and appreciation for Alabama’s natural resources.

Electric Transportation – The company continued its efforts, with a number of partners, to expand the use of emission-free electric transportation. For example, the company worked with the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to install 27 electric charging stations to support all-electric ground-service equipment. The company also advised the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in its installation of eight Tesla charging stations at the Uptown entertainment district.

Renewable Energy – The company was recognized for its involvement in three solar energy projects last year. Two of the projects are nearing completion at Anniston Army Depot and Fort Rucker. The third project, which is expected to be under construction this year, will supply Walmart with renewable energy credits under a long-term contract with Alabama Power. That project, in east Alabama, is being constructed by a third party. Alabama Power will receive all the energy from the facility.

Renew Our Rivers – Now in its 18th year, Renew Our Rivers was lauded for its impact on cleaning up waterways across the state. Since its inception, nearly 100,000 volunteers have removed more than 14 million pounds of trash and debris from Alabama lakes, rivers and streams. In 2016 Renew Our Rivers launched a new cleanup along the Black Warrior River in downtown Tuscaloosa that drew nearly 100 University of Alabama students.

Good Roots – Another Alabama Power Foundation grant program, Good Roots, was recognized for its ongoing efforts to support the beauty and the economy of communities across the state by providing funds to plant trees at schools, parks, and other spaces. Last year, Good Roots awarded 38 grants totaling more than $32,000 for tree projects. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $680,000 to almost 700 cities, towns, schools and nonprofits. The Alabama Urban Forestry Association and the Alabama Forestry Commission partner with the foundation on the grant program, with volunteers planting and maintaining the trees.

The 2016 Green Progress Report cited a host of other green projects and developments across the state. They included the opening of the Rotary Trail and High Ore Line in Birmingham, protection of 122 acres on South Green Mountain in Madison County, continuing efforts by several organizations to restore and protect Alabama’s coastal habitats, and the overwhelming passage by voters of Amendment 2, which protects state parks funding.

The GRCA receives support from a number a number of companies and organizations, including the Alabama Power Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie, Buffalo Rock, Toyota, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.