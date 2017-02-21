James Spann: Alabama weather trends drier on Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Widespread rain continues across much of Alabama this afternoon.

Temperatures are hovering around the 60-degree mark as the rain falls, and there is no lightning showing up over the northern half of Alabama. Periods of rain will continue tonight statewide as an upper trough moves in from the west.

We trend drier tomorrow, although a few lingering showers are possible during the morning. The afternoon should be generally dry, but clouds linger through the day. The high will be very close to 70 degrees.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be dry and warm with a partly sunny sky; temperatures will rise into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Expect pretty much the same story Friday; a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 75 and 79 degrees.

To the north, a deep surface low will move toward the Great Lakes, and severe storms are possible across Indiana and some of the adjacent states Friday afternoon and evening. The trailing cold front will move into Alabama Friday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but with limited instability and dynamic support, the risk of severe storms around here looks very low for now.

THE WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story for Alabama, with cool days and chilly nights. The high will be in the 58- to 61-degree range Saturday and Sunday despite sunshine in full supply, and we drop well down into the 30s early Sunday morning. Colder pockets will see a freeze across North and Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and mild; showers are possible Tuesday as moisture levels rise. Beyond that, confidence is very low, with conflicting model output and little consistency. For now, global models are not showing a strong/severe storm threat through the week.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: The focus today is on flash flooding, the second leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. Remember — turn around, don’t drown!

