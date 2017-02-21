Mobile home sales enjoy strong 2016 with 4 percent rise over 2015

Click here to view or print the entire annual report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Home sales in Mobile for 2016 edged up 4.3 percent compared to sales the year prior.

According to data from the Mobile Area Association of Realtors, 4,470 homes were sold in the Mobile area during 2016, compared to 4,284 in 2015.

While this is 37 percent below the 2005 peak of 7,167, it does represent a 40 percent increase from when the market bottomed out with 3,186 home sales during 2010.

Pricing dipped slightly for the Mobile area during 2016, down 3 percent to $120,393.

On average, homes listed on the market spent about 94 days there before selling, an 8 percent dip from 2015’s 102 days on the market.

Inventory also continued to decline. The last time the Mobile area saw an annual rise in inventory was in 2013, and that was a slight increase.

On average there were 2,100 homes on the market during the year, 16 percent below 2015’s 2,488 units.

Overall, however, Mobile proved to be a more balanced market compared to 2015, with 5.8 months of supply on the market. Restated, at the 2016 pace, it would take 5.8 months to absorb the average listed inventory.



The Mobile Area Residential Annual Report is developed in conjunction with the Mobile Area Association of Realtors to better serve Gulf Coast consumers.