University of Alabama students dance 12 straight hours to raise money for Children’s Hospital

Spirits were high as students on the University of Alabama campus danced for 12 straight hours at a Feb. 11 Dance Marathon to raise awareness and money for Children’s of Alabama.

Between the flashing lights and nonstop dancing, an underlying energy kept students standing – they did it “for the kids.”

“The passion of the people involved is something I have not seen anywhere else on campus,” said Mary Muffly, a University of Alabama junior and assistant director of the event. “When you come together at the end of the main event and see the total number that was raised, you and 100 of your best friends are able to see the impact that you have made from all of your hard work.”

The University of Alabama Dance Marathon (UADM) is a Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated event. Students stay on their feet for 12 hours straight through various games and activities to celebrate the money raised for the hospital. This year marked UADM’s seventh dance marathon on the UA campus. A record number of about 1,500 students contributed to the event’s success, raising the highest amount of money since the event’s inception – more than $340,000.

“UADM continues to mean more to me each year that I am involved,” Muffly said. “We dance for those who can’t, so that one day we can have no more sick kids.”

Participants at the event got to meet and hear the story of one of the event’s “miracle kids.” The miracle kids are children who are fighting pediatric illnesses at the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham. For a child who spends his or her day in and out of the hospital, UADM was one day for a kid to be a kid.

“These courageous kids are our inspiration and heroes, and we believe in the power of making them feel special,” said Kaitlyn Haefer, vice president of outreach for UADM.

Participants play a huge role in fundraising for Children’s, but the big event could not be held without the help of miracle donor sponsors. Various companies sponsored one hour of the event each. Alabama Power sponsored a 1980s-themed “Power Hour,” featuring a choreographed line dance, Zumba and a “Just Dance” challenge.

“Miracle Donor Sponsors, or corporate sponsors, actually help us be able to put on our events, especially our main event, throughout the year, and they help us maximize the direct contributions to our beneficiary,” Haefer said. “The support of local companies like Alabama Power, Love’s, Harbor on 6th and Alpha Apartments means a lot because not only is that helping us raise money for the hospital, but it also shows support from the Tuscaloosa community.”