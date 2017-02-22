James Spann: Clouds linger over Alabama today, with some drizzle

James Spann: Rain ends, drier trend begins in Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Early this morning, the bulk of the rain on radar was south and east of Birmingham.

Clouds still blanket all of Alabama, and there is some patchy drizzle over the northern half of the state. The upper low responsible for the widespread rain yesterday is moving southeast, toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the lingering light rain will taper off by midday today. Some places might see a peek of sun this afternoon, and the high will be at or just over 70 degrees in most places.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a warm, dry late February day with a high in the upper 70s and a partly sunny sky. Pretty much the same story during the day Friday, mixed sun and clouds with a high approaching 80 degrees. But, to the north, a deep surface low will move toward the Great Lakes, setting up a severe weather threat for Indiana and adjacent states. The trailing cold front will push through Alabama Friday night with a band of showers and thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues here with the main upper support so far north.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. The high will be around 60 degrees both days, and many communities will see a freeze early Sunday morning with a low between 28 and 32 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It will bring the beginning of March, meteorological spring, and the start of the spring tornado season in Alabama. Monday looks dry and mild, then a few scattered showers could show up Tuesday. Wednesday will feature showers and thunderstorms, and we will need to monitor parameters for severe weather potential as we get closer to the date; a fairly robust upper trough will be approaching, with a surface low north and west of Alabama. Cooler, drier air will return toward the end of the week.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: The National Weather Service is focusing on tornado safety today; be sure your family has a NOAA Weather Radio and a good warning app on smartphones so you won’t miss warnings. Know where you are going if a tornado warning polygon is issued for your neighborhood: a small room on the lowest floor, away from windows and near the center of the house. Abandon mobile homes and cars. And have a readiness kit in that safe place, including helmets for everyone.

