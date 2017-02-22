James Spann: Alabama gets warm tomorrow, Friday, but much cooler by Saturday

RADAR CHECK: A few small, isolated showers have formed across North/Central Alabama this afternoon, moving northwest. They will fizzle soon after sunset. Otherwise, the sky features more clouds than sun across Alabama, with temperatures in the 67- to 70-degree range.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The weather will be warm for late February on both days, with a mix of sun and clouds. We reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow, and by Friday afternoon we will be very close to 80 degrees. The record high for Feb. 24 at Birmingham is 78 degrees, set in 1930, and that is very much in danger.

To the north, a deep surface low will move toward the Great Lakes, setting up a heavy snow band from Wyoming to Wisconsin. In the warm sector, severe storms are a good possibility Friday over Indiana and the adjacent states, where an “enhanced” severe weather risk is in place. The trailing cold front will bring a band of showers and storms into Alabama Friday night, but our severe weather threat looks very low for now, with the main dynamic support and stronger wind fields well to the north.

THE WEEKEND: Much cooler air flows into the state following the cold front Friday night; Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high close to 60 degrees both days. Sunday morning will feature a freeze for most North/Central Alabama communities, with lows between 28 and 32 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be mild and unsettled for the first half of the week; the 12Z GFS run suggests a chance of showers Monday, followed by a stronger storm system Wednesday that will bring the threat of strong thunderstorms. Remains to be seen if we will have a severe weather threat, but we note Wednesday is the first day of March, the first day of meteorological spring, and the first day of the spring tornado season in Alabama. Cooler air follows the storms Thursday and Friday.

