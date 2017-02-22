On this day in Alabama history: Auburn and Alabama play football for first time

February 22, 1893

The University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams played for the first time in Birmingham’s Lakeview Park before a crowd of 5,000. The matchup, which Auburn won 32-22, occurred only a year after both schools fielded teams for the first time and kicked off an annual series that lasted until 1907. After the state Legislature passed a resolution in 1947 requesting that the schools play, the rivalry’s modern era began the following year and soon came to be called the Iron Bowl, a term coined by Auburn coach Shug Jordan. Alabama leads the all-time series 45-35-1.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama .

Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) Scenes from the first Iron Bowl when Alabama and Auburn first played football. (UA Athletics) View of Lakeview Park with steam dummy, c. 1887. (Engraving from the Department of Archives and Manuscripts, Birmingham Public Library, Bhamwiki.com) This historic marker in Lakeview tells the story of the first Alabama-Auburn football game. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)