Enjoy championship boxing, Black History Month events and other festivities in Can’t Miss Alabama

Slip away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a festive event with family and friends.

Heavyweight boxing returns to Birmingham

Don’t miss Alabama’s World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as he defends his title against Gerald Washington Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The title fight will broadcast nationally on Fox at 7 p.m. Click for tickets. Follow Wilder on Facebook.

Attend a play

The play adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is being performed through Sunday, Feb. 26, at Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre (WOBT). For more information about the performances, follow this link or call 334-595-0854. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The WOBT is at 203 W. Fourth St.

Enjoy a food festival

Temple Beth Or is holding its annual Jewish Food Festival in Montgomery Sunday, Feb. 26. Taste exotic food, enjoy a variety of jewelry and view other gift items. Meet Rabbi Elliot Stevens and learn about Jewish customs. Attend the free event with free parking from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Temple Beth Or is at 2246 Narrow Lane Road. For more information, call 334-262-3314 or visit the website.

Explore the ‘Faces of Africa’

“Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage” is underway through July 31 at the History Museum of Mobile (HMM). Explore art through ancient masks, murals and sculptures. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 251-208-7508 or visit www.historymuseumofmobile.com/. The HMM is at 111 S. Royal St. in Mobile. Click for tickets.

Visit the Civil Rights Institute

Audiences of all ages will enjoy Black History Month through Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. A variety of programs about African-American historical events are planned. The “State of Black Education” is the highlight of this year’s celebration. For more information about this event, call 205-328-9696 or visit the website.

Camp Smile-A-Mile

Camp Smile-A-Mile’s biggest fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the annual Red Nose Ball. The fundraiser includes a seated dinner, live auction and dancing. The doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call 205-323-8427 or follow this link.

Learn about the Scottsboro Boys

Celebrate Black History Month through Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center (SBMCC) in Scottsboro. Learn more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys; see artifacts, exhibits and more. Admission is $6 and donations are accepted. The SBMCC is open the second and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday through Friday by appointment only. For more information, call 256-609-4202. The SBMCC is at 428 W. Willow St.