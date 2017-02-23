Montgomery home sales slip slightly in 2016

Click here to view or print the entire annual report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Montgomery home sales during 2016 trailed 2015 sales slightly.

There were 4,229 homes sold during 2016 in the area, according to data from the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors. This represents a 2.5 percent decline from 2015’s 4,338 sales.

However, this is a 52 percent rise from the 2011 trough of 2,774 homes sold.

Pricing in the Montgomery area rose to $143,688, a 6 percent increase over 2015.

On average, homes spent 116 days on the market once listed during 2016, 7.3 percent below the 125 days on the market in 2015.

Inventory dipped 12 percent in Montgomery for the year to 2,490 units, compared to 2,824 units in 2015.

Overall, Montgomery was more balanced in 2016 compared to the year prior, with 7.1 months of housing supply on the market. That is down from 8.1 months in 2015. The market is considered to be balanced at approximately 6 months.

The Montgomery Area Residential Annual Report is developed in conjunction with the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors to better serve River Region consumers.