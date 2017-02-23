Save money on emergency supplies this weekend with Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday

Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is coming up this weekend. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and ending at midnight Sunday, Feb. 26, Alabama shoppers will get a break from the state’s 4 percent sales tax on common items needed for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.

Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. It means shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on these items in some parts of the state. The Alabama Department of Revenue has compiled a list of all cities and counties participating in the 2017 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday. That list is available here .

Many emergency supplies are available free of state sales tax in Alabama this weekend. (iStock)

Alabamians are encouraged to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during the three-day tax holiday.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Items covered under the tax holiday have a sales price of $60 or less. Portable generators and power cords with a sales price of $1,000 or less are also exempt. A complete list of exempt items can be found here .

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) recommends having enough supplies in emergency kits to last 72 hours following a disaster. For information on what items to include in emergency kits , as well as steps to take before and after disasters, visit ready.gov .