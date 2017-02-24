Crimson Tide football legend Tony Nathan talks baseball at Negro Southern League Museum

The hot corner proved to be too hot for Tony Nathan.

The man who would become a legend on the football field also had baseball on his athletic resume at Woodlawn High School.

“That corner was hot,” he recalled with a laugh. “I got hit in the chest and the chin. I just had to stop it.”

Nathan’s days on the diamond came up as the appeared at the Negro Southern League Museum Thursday night for the latest installment of “Pitch Talk,” a discussion program created by the museum to engage the community.

This “Pitch Talk,” subtitled “On Another Field,” was the most popular to date, drawing nearly 100 people to hear the man who starred as a running back at Woodlawn before taking his talents to the University of Alabama. Nathan continued his playing career with the Miami Dolphins.

Nathan lettered in five sports as a Woodlawn Colonel. Basketball might have been his favorite sport but he showed talent in baseball as well.

“Actually, when I played at Rickwood Field, I hit the ball over the scoreboard and had a chance to maybe play in professional baseball,” he recalled. “But my mom decided I should go to college.”

Nathan’s ticket to college was football, even though his mother didn’t want him to play.

Louise Nathan initially asked coach Tandy Gerelds to keep her son as far away from the football as possible. Her limited knowledge of the game told her that the person with the ball wound up on the bottom of a pile of players.

“He started off playing on the defense,” she recalled. “But every time somebody would fumble the ball, he would pick it up. He scored more touchdowns playing defense than the offense did.”

That prompted a change.

“The next year, coach Gerelds told me, ‘You coached him the first year. Now I’m going to take over.’ and he put him on offense.”

Football great Tony Nathan signs a poster during his visit to the Negro Southern League Museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Louise Nathan holds a Pitch Talk poster as she poses with her husband William and daughter Diane Nathan Johnson at the Negro Southern League Museum. Their son and brother, football great Tony Nathan, appeared in an installment of “Pitch Talk” at the museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Football great Tony Nathan signs a poster during his visit to the Negro Southern League Museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Football great Tony Nathan poses with Melvin Humes, president of the board of the Negro Southern League Museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Football great Tony Nathan autographs his book Touchdown Tony: Running with a Purpose during his visit to the Negro Southern League Museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Football great Tony Nathan is greeted by a former Negro League baseball player during his visit to the Negro Southern League Museum. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)

Nathan said his second greatest fear was speaking about himself, followed only by his fear of speaking before an audience. Being the subject of two books and a movie has forced him to face those fears.

Now a bailiff in Dade County, Fla., Nathan said he was initially startled by the multiple platforms where his life has been chronicled.

“I was ready to ride into the sunset,” he said. “Then all of a sudden coach Gereld’s son (Todd) decided to write a book, and everything sprang from there.”

The Erwin brothers developed the movie, which was the story of coach Gerelds – his life, career and him becoming a Christian along the way. Subsequently, Nathan penned “Touchdown Tony: Running with a Purpose.”

“‘Touchdown Tony’ is about me growing up and being me,” the former gridiron great said.