Deontay Wilder’s ‘come-out, comeback’ arrives with Birmingham boxing bout

The World Boxing Council heavyweight champion of the world is holding a come-back party and everyone is invited.

“This is my come-out party. This is my comeback party,” Deontay Wilder said after the weigh-in for his Saturday night title defense against Gerald Washington. “I’d like to welcome you to Alabama and welcome to the party.”

Wilder is returning from a seven-month layoff after running his record to 37-0, 36 by knockout, by stopping Chris Arreola when the challenger’s corner stopped the fight before the bell signaled the start of the ninth round. The champion broke his hand and tore his bicep in the fight and had to undergo multiple surgeries and rehabilitation in the interim.

Even so, Wilder is the busiest heavyweight champion since Lenox Lewis fought four times in 364 days. Since he claimed the belt in January 2015, the current WBC champ has defended it four times in 367 days.

Friday, the Tuscaloosa native weighed in at a trim 222 pounds, 17 pounds lighter than the man with designs on taking away his precious “Sophia,” the nickname he has given to the belt he cherishes.

Wilder was unfazed by the weight deficit, acknowledging that the stage did not provide the sturdiest base for the scales.

“But at the end of the day, I’d rather be the part than look the part,” he said. “Looking the part is not going to get you nowhere. You could be 50 pounds, 100 pounds heavier … it’s not gonna stop what God’s got for me.

“I’m still gonna do what I gotta do,” Wilder continued. “At the end of the day, they’re still going to say those words: ‘And still the heavyweight champion of the world.’”

Washington, a former tight end and defensive end for the University of Southern California, became emotional as he faced the media a day earlier. Washington is a replacement challenger after original challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk tested positive for a banned drug.

“I’m blessed, man, I’m blessed,” he said, fighting back tears. “You can see how much this means to me … This is my time.”

Friday, he said he has channeled his emotions for the task at hand.

“This is for all the marbles,” he said. “I’m ready to lay it all on the line.”

Saturday’s bout could be Wilder’s second big victory this month after reportedly winning a legal judgment and $4.5 million in escrow for the cancelled fight against Wawrzyk.

Doors to Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex open at 3:30 p.m. and action on the undercard begins at 4 p.m.

The Wilder-Washington fight is 53 years to the day since Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) downed Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title. That fight has been recognized as one of the greatest sports moment of the 20th century.

To commemorate that anniversary, former champions and Ali opponents Larry Holmes and Earnie Shavers are expected to be at ringside.