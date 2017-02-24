James Spann: Record warmth today, a freeze early Sunday for Alabama

James Spann: Record temperatures likely across Alabama, Deep South today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARM LATE WINTER DAY: A cold front will blow into Alabama after midnight tonight, but prior to its arrival today will be very warm for late February, with record warmth likely. Most communities will see a high between 77 and 80 degrees this afternoon over the northern half of the state, and Birmingham’s record high for Feb. 24 — 78, set in 1930 — is very much in danger. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.

Up north, blizzard warnings remain in effect for parts of Iowa and Minnesota in the cold sector of a storm system moving through the Midwest. South and east of the surface low, in the warm air, severe storms are likely over part of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, where an “enhanced” severe weather risk has been defined by the Storm Prediction Center.

A “marginal” risk clips the northeast corner of Alabama tonight for storms that fire up along the cold front; forecast instability values, moisture levels and wind fields suggest the overall severe weather threat for our state is pretty low, despite the big temperature drop coming. The main threat for showers and storms ahead of the front will come from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.

WEEKEND COOL DOWN: Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees tomorrow; the high will be in the upper 50s despite sunshine in full supply, and a stiff northwest breeze will make it feel colder. A freeze is likely by early Sunday morning, with most communities seeing a low between 28 and 32 degrees. Sunday will be another cool, dry day with ample sunshine and a high close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be wet and stormy at times. Periods of rain are likely Monday; for now it looks like a warm front will be a little south of here, meaning the rain will fall in a cool, stable airmass. The warm front lifts northward Monday night, and we should see a few thunderstorms Tuesday, Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning ahead of the next cold front. Some strong storms are certainly possible in that time frame, but it remains to be seen if a severe weather threat will develop. Cooler, drier air returns for Thursday and Friday. Another late-season freeze is very possible by Friday, March 3, or Saturday, March 4.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARNESS WEEK: It wraps up today, and the reminder is to be sure you have a good way of hearing watches and warnings. Every Alabama home should have a NOAA Weather Radio, and have a good warning app on your smart phone. Most new phones come equipped with Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled.

