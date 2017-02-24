On this day in Alabama history: Washington state county ‘renames’ itself for MLK Jr.

February 24, 1986

The King County Council of Washington voted 5-4 to “rename” the county to commemorate Alabamian Martin Luther King Jr. instead of Alabamian William Rufus King. The Oregon Territorial Legislature in 1852 originally named the county, which includes the city of Seattle, after William Rufus King, who was vice president-elect of the United States. While the council approved the change – due to William Rufus King owning slaves – it was not officially accepted by the state until 2005. In 2007, the county unveiled a new logo featuring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness.

Print shows a presidential campaign banner featuring bust portraits of candidates Franklin Pierce and William R. King. “The Democrats’ Choice for President & Vice President from 1853 to 1857.” (PGA – Currier & Ives, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Photographic print of an oil canvas portrait of William R. King, 1839. (Philanthropic Society, Phi Hall, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, George Cooke, Wikimedia) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. giving his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (National Archives and Records Administration, Wikimedia). The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 1964. (Nobel Foundation, Wikimedia)