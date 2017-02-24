On this day in Alabama history: Washington state county ‘renames’ itself for MLK Jr.

February 24, 1986
The King County Council of Washington voted 5-4 to “rename” the county to commemorate Alabamian Martin Luther King Jr. instead of Alabamian William Rufus King. The Oregon Territorial Legislature in 1852 originally named the county, which includes the city of Seattle, after William Rufus King, who was vice president-elect of the United States. While the council approved the change – due to William Rufus King owning slaves – it was not officially accepted by the state until 2005. In 2007, the county unveiled a new logo featuring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness.
