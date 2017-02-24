Tuscaloosa home sales rose sharply during 2016 compared to 2015

Click here to view or print the entire annual report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Tuscaloosa home sales hit a recession low during 2010 with 1,562 sales.

Since that year, home sales have been on the rise throughout the county, which boasts large job producers like Mercedes-Benz and the University of Alabama.

During 2016, Tuscaloosa had 2,457 home sales, 16 percent more than 2015. The Tuscaloosa peak occurred in 2007 at 2,886 units.

Home prices in the area also rose to $161,408, 3 percent higher than 2015.

On average, homes spent 86 days on the market once listed, 12 percent better than 2015’s 98 days on the market.

Like most areas, Tuscaloosa experienced a decline in inventory, which fell 15 percent year-over-year to an average of 1,165 units on the market. That’s 39 percent below the 2008 peak of 1,916 units.

Tuscaloosa found its balance during 2016, boasting 5.9 months of housing supply. The market is considered to be in balance at approximately 6 months.

The market had 8.3 months of supply during 2015.

The Tuscaloosa Residential Annual Report is developed in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors to better serve West Alabama consumers.