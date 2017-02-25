Mardi Gras magic provided by Mobile’s parade with a purpose

Carnival swept jovially down Gordon Smith Drive Thursday, and the pageantry and fanfare paled in comparison only to the message Mobile Arc shared with hundreds of revelers jockeying for beads, MoonPies and other throws.

Founded in 1983 to give people with developmental disabilities the opportunity to experience and celebrate Mardi Gras alongside their Mobile neighbors, Mobile Arc’s 35th Annual Mobile Association of Reveling Cavaliers parade featured “Careers and Job Opportunities” as its theme in a bid to boost awareness of the need for job placements for people with disabilities.

In turn, the parade featured a host of local service organizations. Floats were decorated to reflect a variety of occupations as well as businesses – such as SteinMart, Chick-fil-A and Yellow Cab – that employ Mobile Arc employment program participants.

Amy Odom, Mobile Arc’s public relations and development director, said at least two dozen program participants have found employment through community partners in the past year and the parade seemed like the perfect opportunity to spotlight a program – and partnership – with so much potential.

“It really is impossible to communicate how much we appreciate people who provide these jobs,” Odom said.

Local TV personalities Mel Showers and Rose Ann Haven, both with WKRG News 5, reprised their roles as grand marshals, while WPMI Local 15’s Darwin Singleton returned as the “Reveling Cavalier.”

Five-year-old Javaris McKemie handed his grandmother a shopping bag full of loot as the parade snaked its first loop through the neighborhood, which is anchored by the Gordon Smith Center. With more than two dozen cars and floats preparing to make a second pass, McKemie searched excitedly for his cousin’s face among the marching band trailing Singleton.

“I missed him last time, but I’ll make sure he sees me this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archie Lee Hill picked a curbside spot to watch the festivities early, admitting even though she’s lived in the tight-knit community for all but 10 months of her 77 years, Thursday’s parade was her first time supporting the Mobile Arc tradition.

“I started to say no and stay home, but I’m so glad I’m sitting here,” Hill said, beaming with turquoise beads around her neck and a mini-MoonPie in her hands.

“My neighbor was crowned one of the queens yesterday, and this is all very exciting,” she said.

Indeed, the Mobile Arc royal court coronations were the day before the parade, and Odom said many of the costumes worn by the court members during the festivities were donated by local mystic societies. The following royal courts from each of the Mobile Arc’s divisions reign over 2017 festivities:

Fred Delchamps Center: king Jonathan Evans, queen Jennifer Conn, knight Vernon McCord, lady Demetria Hudson and banner-carriers Sandy Moore and Tony Haig

Mobile Arc Enterprises Central Division: king Ronald Collins, queen Ashley Hillman, knight James Jones and lady Tiffany Hatfield

Mobile Arc Enterprises Southern Division: king David Blansett, queen Vanessa Lopez, knight Allen Rogers and lady Mary Posey

Moorer Learning Center: king Brian Parker, queen Malaika Griffin, knight Christopher Ayers and lady Nora Schwieterman

Residential Services: king Chris Nolin and queen Patricia Houston.

Since 1956, Mobile Arc has served people with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy. The nonprofit advocacy and service system promotes and protects human rights by providing services and building relationships that encourage inclusion, participation and engagement in the community.