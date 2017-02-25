On this day in Alabama history: Davey Allison inducted into state Sports Hall of Fame

February 25, 1995

NASCAR driver Davey Allison was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on what would have been his 34th birthday. A member of the Alabama Gang, a group of successful NASCAR drivers from the state that included his father and uncle, Allison won the 1987 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year. He died in 1994 when a helicopter he was piloting crashed in the Talladega Superspeedway infield. Over his short nine-year career, Allison notched 19 career Winston Cup Series victories, including three at Talladega Superspeedway, and was posthumously inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998.

NASCAR driver Davey Allison posing with a fan at Pocono, PA. (Kathleen Lupole, Wikimedia) NASCAR driver Davey Allison signing autographs, 1989. (Wikimedia, Shee_rah77)