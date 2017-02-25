Several Earth-like planets discovered orbiting nearby star

When astronomers eyeball little stars twinkling through their telescopes, they now know for certain that circling around some of them are worlds not unlike our own.

On Feb. 22, an international research team using both ground- and space-based telescopes announced they’d discovered a solar system 40 light-years away with seven Earth-size planets revolving around a small star.

It’s possible that the innermost three planets have “limited regions” with conditions amenable to water, according to the new study published in the journal Nature. The next three planets fall more squarely in what astronomers call the habitable zone, where conditions for life, namely temperature and water, are likelier. The seventh planet circling the system’s dim star is probably too cold for water.

These dim stars, or “ultracool dwarf stars” in the lingo, have a bright side. They’re weak to begin with, so planets passing between them and Earth will block a greater percentage of light than they can with much larger and brighter stars. That makes them about 80 times easier to detect than if they orbited a Sun-size star.

The finding expands on the announcement last year of three Earth-size planets orbiting this star, called Trappist-1. The team, led by Michaël Gillon of the Université de Liège in Belgium, has since figured out that one of those three planets is actually three separate planets. Two newly found neighbors bring the Trappist-1 system total to seven, the most recent announcement revealed.

The first planets outside our solar system, known as exoplanets, were discovered in the mid-1990s. From the earliest findings — Jupiter-size planets orbiting stars more closely than Mercury circles the Sun — astronomers had to reject previous assumptions about what solar systems look like.

Since then, some 3,500 expolanets have been discovered. If 200 billion stars are in the Milky Way galaxy, and each of them has at least one planet, that’s billions of possibilities for Earth-like planets.

The rise of exoplanets, the demotion of Pluto to “dwarf planet” a decade ago, and the possibility of a Planet 9 far beyond Neptune all illustrate that, as every year goes by and every new discovery is made, preconceptions about the universe around us are made to be disproved.

The TRAPPIST-1 system contains a total of seven planets, all around the size of Earth. Three of them — TRAPPIST-1e, f and g — dwell in their star’s so-called “habitable zone.” The habitable zone, or Goldilocks zone, is a band around every star (shown here in green) where astronomers have calculated that temperatures are just right — not too hot, not too cold — for liquid water to pool on the surface of an Earth-like world. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) This artist’s concept shows what the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system may look like, based on available data about the planets’ diameters, masses and distances from the host star. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) This artist’s concept appeared on the February 23rd, 2017 cover of the journal Nature announcing that the TRAPPIST-1 star, an ultra-cool dwarf, has seven Earth-size planets orbiting it. Any of these planets could have liquid water on them. Planets that are farther from the star are more likely to have significant amounts of ice, especially on the side that faces away from the star. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) This artist’s concept allows us to imagine what it would be like to stand on the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f, located in the TRAPPIST-1 system in the constellation Aquarius. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) This illustration shows the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets as they might look as viewed from Earth using a fictional, incredibly powerful telescope. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) This data plot shows infrared observations by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope of a system of seven planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultracool dwarf star. Over 21 days, Spitzer measured the drop in light as each planet passed in front of the star. Spitzer was able to identify a total of seven rocky worlds, including three in the habitable zone where liquid water might be found.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) This chart shows, on the top row, artist concepts of the seven planets of TRAPPIST-1 with their orbital periods, distances from their star, radii and masses as compared to those of Earth. On the bottom row, the same numbers are displayed for the bodies of our inner solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. The TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit their star extremely closely, with periods ranging from 1.5 to only about 20 days. This is much shorter than the period of Mercury, which orbits our sun in about 88 days.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC) All seven planets discovered in orbit around the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 could easily fit inside the orbit of Mercury, the innermost planet of our solar system. In fact, they would have room to spare. TRAPPIST-1 also is only a fraction of the size of our sun; it isn’t much larger than Jupiter. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt-IPAC)

When our solar system was the only one we knew of, it was easy to fantasize — on television, film and in our daydreams — that other stars had a menagerie of worlds like ours. What the new study reveals is that assumption, still no doubt wrong, is not as wrong as we thought.

In the age of big data, it’s common for researchers to dismiss a dataset because the sample size is too small. The sample size of exoplanets is still too small. Several thousand planets are documented, compared with the many hundreds of billions of possibilities. The good news is that the Trappist-1 discovery has a huge influence on the odds of finding Earth-size planets elsewhere. If there are seven orbiting a nearby sun, it’s safer to assume that many more are out there that scientists haven’t seen yet.

The exoplanet catalog, as remarkable as it is, reflects the limitations of tools that astronomers have used. In the next few years, new telescopes will bring advanced power to investigators. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will be launched this year and will search for planets around 200,000 or so bright stars. The James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched next year, is a powerful observatory that will enable astronomers to study everything from the early moments of the universe to the formation of planets.

With these observatories, astronomers will be able to better home in on the atmospheres of exosolar planets, if they have any.

These instruments, scientists hope, will help answer the most elementary question of them all: If there are other Earths, are there other living creatures? Are we alone in the universe? “We’ve made a crucial step toward finding if there is life out there,” said Amaury Triaud of the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge, England.

Excitement over even the most tentative “yes” should be tempered by the fact that scientists aren’t sure how life began on Earth. The hunt for extraterrestrial life is still very young.

Before recent discoveries, astronomers had one solar system with four rocky planets to study — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. “Now we have seven more that we can study in detail,” Gillon said. “This is not in a few decades. We are doing this now.”

The seventh planet circling the system’s star is probably too cold for liquid water, but “probably” doesn’t mean definitely. “Three are in the standard habitable zone,” said Julien de Wit, a co-author. “Yet all seven could be habitable.”

