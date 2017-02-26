On this day in Alabama history: Sara Crews Finley was born in Lineville

February 26, 1930

Medical geneticist Sara Crews Finley was born in Lineville. She and her husband, Wayne Finley, co-founded the UAB Laboratory of Medical Genetics, the first medical genetics program in the Southeast, which they oversaw for more than 30 years. Throughout her career, Sara Finley authored or co-authored more than 150 publications and was the first woman to serve as president of the University of Alabama Medical Alumni Association and the Jefferson County Medical Society. The Finleys were founding fellows of the American College of Medical Genetics and were inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2001.

