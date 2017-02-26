On this day in Alabama history: Sara Crews Finley was born in Lineville

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Sara Crews Finley was born in Lineville
Medical researchers Wayne and Sara Finley in a lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Finley, Encyclopedia of Alabama)

 

February 26, 1930

Medical geneticist Sara Crews Finley was born in Lineville. She and her husband, Wayne Finley, co-founded the UAB Laboratory of Medical Genetics, the first medical genetics program in the Southeast, which they oversaw for more than 30 years. Throughout her career, Sara Finley authored or co-authored more than 150 publications and was the first woman to serve as president of the University of Alabama Medical Alumni Association and the Jefferson County Medical Society. The Finleys were founding fellows of the American College of Medical Genetics and were inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Wayne and Sara Finley, both born and raised in Alabama, established the Laboratory of Medical Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1962. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Finley, Encyclopedia of Alabama)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

business

Cullman home sales slip slightly to start 2017 compared to last January

Prev Story
business

Tuscaloosa continues home sales growth with strong start to 2017

Next Story

Related Stories