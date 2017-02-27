James Spann: Severe weather threat coming Wednesday for Alabama

James Spann: Wet, sometimes stormy weather for Alabama through midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have patches of rain over North/Central Alabama early this morning as an active pattern begins across the Deep South.

The air over the northern half of the state will be stable today, and the only part of Alabama with a risk of strong storms will be the southwest counties, where the Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” severe weather threat defined. This is south of a northward moving warm front that will bring a pretty sharp thermal gradient today. South Alabama should see highs in the 70s, but many North Alabama communities will have a hard time getting out of the 50s north of the front, with clouds and periods of rain.

TOMORROW: A few showers and storms are possible across Alabama tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 70s and the air becomes unstable, but the activity will be pretty scattered, and it certainly won’t rain all day. The main action will be west of the state tomorrow; there is an “enhanced” risk of severe storms over parts of Arkansas, southern Missouri and some of the adjacent states.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT WEDNESDAY: Much of North/Central Alabama is in an “enhanced” severe weather risk Wednesday, with the standard “slight” risk down to Grove Hill, Greenville, Troy and Eufaula. Far South Alabama is under a “marginal” risk Wednesday.

A surface low will pass well to the north of Alabama Wednesday, with the trailing cold front pushing through the state during the afternoon and evening. A decent low-level jet will set up (more than 50 knots about 5,000 feet off the ground), and with an unstable airmass and strong wind fields, strong to severe storms will likely have an impact on our state:

TIMING: The main window for severe storms will come from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

THREATS: The primary issue will be strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds with a line of storms along the front. However, an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out, especially with any storms that form ahead of the main squall line. Hail is also possible Wednesday.

RAIN: Rain should be in the three-quarters-inch to 1-inch range Wednesday, and flooding is not expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will be dry, with ample sunshine, cool days and chilly nights. The high Thursday will be in the low 60s, followed by upper 50s Friday. Many places will see a light freeze early Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather stays dry with a low warming trend. After lows in the 28- to 33-degree range early Saturday, we project a high in the low 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday. The sky will stay mostly sunny both days.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns early in the week along with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday; then more cool air flows in for the latter half of the week, with potential for subfreezing temperatures by Thursday morning.

