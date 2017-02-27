On this day in Alabama history: Legislature created the Department of Archives and History

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

The Alabama Department of Archives and History, Montgomery, AL, 2009. (Chris Pruitt, Wikimedia)

February 27, 1901

The state Legislature created the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH), the nation’s first publicly funded state archives agency. Founded to foster an interest in Alabama history and to preserve and make historical records and artifacts accessible, the department initially displayed its collections in the Senate chamber before moving to its permanent location in 1940. The agency maintains more than 50,000 cubic feet of archival materials and over 1 million artifacts. In 2014, ADAH opened Alabama Voices, the centerpiece exhibition in the Museum of Alabama, which tells the story of Alabama from prehistory to present.

Thomas M. Owen at his desk in the Capitol in Montgomery. Owen was the founder and first director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History. (Alabama Department of Archives and History, Stanley Paulger, Wikimedia)

