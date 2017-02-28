75,000 gorgeous tulips await at The American Village Festival of Tulips

If you’re yearning for a breath of spring, a visit to The American Village will fit the bill.

The village grounds in Montevallo are awash with the color of 75,000 tulips coming into bloom. An explosion of red, yellow, purple, white and pink tulips awaits, including ruffled and striped varieties. Indeed, you won’t know where to start at this “you-pick” tulip field.

Washington’s birthday on Feb. 20 kicked off the season. Several hundred visitors showed up to buy tulips and visit the Montevallo campus, inspired by some of America’s most historic places. The American Village is a museum of ideas, where visitors step back in history and experience the power and drama of America’s struggle for independence and self-government.

How you can enjoy the Tulip Festival at The American Village in Montevallo from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We’ll have a great abundance of colors whenever you come,” said Melanie Poole, Communications officer – Marketing and Communications, American Village Citizenship Trust. “We have early, mid- and late bloomers, and should have a great variety through early April.”

Thanks to a warmer than normal winter, tulip season kicked off early, Poole said. The idea for the Festival of Tulips came during a visit to Haymarket, a vintage town in Virginia.

“We wanted a signature project for spring, and we thought we could replicate those efforts here at the village,” she said. “Tulips aren’t really a Southern flower, and they add a different dimension to the village.”

Tulips pull up easily. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter) A bevy of beautiful blooms. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter) Poole admires a pink tulip. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)

Before Christmas, The American Village planted top-quality bulbs from Holland. Tulips need six weeks of cold, winter temperatures for successful growth. The bulbs used at the village were chilled for six weeks before planting.

“The Festival of Tulips if the perfect spring outing for clubs, church groups and families,” said Poole, who has worked at American Village since 2000. “Lots of schools come during the spring for field trips.”

“We really enjoyed the Tulip Festival,” visitor Theresa Veasey said. “So many beautiful choices. The grounds are lovely, and the staff and actors are very hospitable and entertaining. It was just a wonderful outing.”

Enjoy the Festival of Tulips at American Village

American Village is located at 3727 Hwy. 119 in Montevallo, 30 minutes south of Birmingham and an hour north of Montgomery on I-64, Exit 234. Click here for field conditions before your visit. www.americanvillage.org . For information about group tours and catering, call Jodie Wasyluka at 205-665-3535, Ext. 1045.

Enshrined beneath this monument is hallowed ground from battlefields around the world where American Armed Forces fought. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter) Authentic buildings serve as classrooms. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter) Examples of old American homes are throughout the village. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)

Festival Dates: Now through April 15 (depending on bloom time).

Flower price: Tulips are $1.50 per stem and bulb.

Hours: During the Festival of Tulips, The American Village is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and on Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Price: Weekday admission is $10, and weekends is $4. Veterans and children 4 and under are free