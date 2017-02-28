James Spann: Severe storms possible across Alabama tomorrow

James Spann: Storm potential for Wednesday, warm today in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers early this morning over Northwest Alabama, ahead of a northward-moving warm front.

We also note a dense fog advisory remains in effect for parts of Central and East Alabama; that fog will dissipate soon as the warm front continues to move away.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with a high in the 70s this afternoon. We could see a few widely scattered showers; the best chance of rain today will be over the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama. Otherwise, a decent part of the day will be dry. In fact, the sun should break out a time or two this afternoon.

TO THE NORTHWEST: A significant severe weather event will unfold later today and tonight in the broad zone from Shreveport to Cleveland; higher tornado probabilities are over Arkansas, Missouri and into southern Illinois.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT IN ALABAMA TOMORROW: A cold front will move into Northwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon, with good upper support and strong wind fields. There will be a decent amount of surface-based instability with dew points up in the 60s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has roughly the northern half of Alabama in an “enhanced” severe weather threat tomorrow, with a “slight risk” down to Grove Hill, Troy and Eufaula. A “marginal” risk is up for far South Alabama.

TIMING: A line of storms ahead of the front will move into far Northwest Alabama around noon. It will move southeast during the afternoon and evening. For places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden, the core threat will come between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

THREATS: Forecast wind profiles continue to suggest that damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat tomorrow, although large hail is possible with the stronger storms. An isolated tornado or two is possible as well.

RAIN: Totals should be in the one-half to three-quarters-inch range, not enough for any flooding concerns.

Just be sure you are in a position to hear watches and warnings as they are needed tomorrow.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The weather will be cool and dry on these days with a good supply of sunshine; the high Thursday will be in the low 60s, and many North Alabama communities won’t get out of the 50s Friday. It will be pretty cold Friday morning, with a low in the 32- to 35-degree range for most places.

THE WEEKEND: Another late-season freeze seems likely early Saturday, with upper 20s and low 30s likely. The weekend will stay rain-free with a mostly sunny sky both days. The high Saturday will be close to 60, followed by upper 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A weather system will bring the chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by cooler air later in the week.

