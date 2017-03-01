Heads up, Jefferson County: Strong thunderstorm is headed your way

A strong thunderstorm is currently located near Arkadelphia and Gorgas Steam Plant. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for northern Jefferson County until 4:15 p.m. The storm is moving east at 50 MPH. Dime-size hail and wind gusts up to 40 MPH are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Fultondale, Sumiton, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Adamsville, Warrior, Kimberly, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Trafford, West Jefferson, County Line, Cardiff, Chalkville and Grayson Valley.