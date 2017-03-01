James Spann: Strong/severe storms arrive in Alabama today

James Spann: Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ACTIVE WEATHER DAY: This morning a moist, unstable airmass covers Alabama, with temperatures and dew points in the 60s. The radar was quiet at daybreak, with hardly any showers statewide. But, to the north, a line of severe storms is pushing through West Tennessee, and a tornado watch is up for much of Middle Tennessee until 10 a.m.

THE SETUP: A deep surface low will be near Detroit at midday today, with a trailing cold front down to Memphis and Houston. The front has good upper support, and it will bring the threat of severe storms to Alabama later today. Thankfully the setup is not the same as yesterday and last night, when a number of tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Illinois. But still, we clearly have the risk of severe storms here.

The Storm Prediction Center has again trimmed the “enhanced” risk of severe storms today; it now includes only the far northern part of Alabama, in the Tennessee Valley. We have the standard “slight” risk of severe storms down to U.S. 80 (Demopolis to Montgomery to Opelika), and a “marginal” risk for the rest of South Alabama.

TIMING: The storms will affect Northwest Alabama from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston and Gadsden will see the highest chance of severe weather from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and then Montgomery, Auburn, Greenville, and Troy will have the main risk from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

THREATS: The main issue will come from strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds with the line of storms ahead of the cold front. Large hail is possible as well, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but the overall tornado threat is low.

RAIN: Amounts of around one-half inch are expected, not enough to cause flooding.

Be sure and pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings today; remember, straight-line winds can knock down trees and cause damage like a tornado.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Sunny, cool days; clear and cold at night. Highs 57-62; the low Friday morning will be in the mid 30s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A morning freeze is likely early Saturday with a low between 25 and 30 for most places; then, sunny weather continues Saturday and Sunday with a slow warming trend. The high Saturday will be in the low 60s, followed by upper 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mild and dry, but clouds move in Tuesday, and a band of showers and storms will move through late Tuesday and Tuesday night ahead of a cold front. For now, the severe weather threat looks low; then cooler, drier air returns for the latter half of the week.

ON THIS DATE 10 YEARS AGO: An EF-4 tornado moved through the South Alabama community of Enterprise around 1 p.m. The most severe damage took place at Enterprise High School, where a section of the school was destroyed during the middle of the school day. Eight students were killed at the school, and 50 other people were taken to hospitals.

