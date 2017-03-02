Birmingham students, teachers named finalists in quest for FusionNextGen prize

Ideas were poured out at the Daniel Building in downtown Birmingham Feb. 26 and, in the end, six of them will continue to flow closer to a $5,000 prize.

FusionNextGen is seeking the next bright idea for Birmingham from teachers and students at Birmingham City Schools. Dozens of initial ideas were whittled to the 12 best – six from students and six from teachers.

Those 12 finalists presented to a panel of judges and narrowed down to the final six – three from students and three from teachers.

Birmingham students, teachers vie for prize in FusionNextGen competition from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The students moving on to the finals are:

Katana Soberano, an 11 th grader at Carver High School, who wants to establish a Birmingham Teen Walk to introduce students to opportunities in entrepreneurship, nonprofit service, art and other areas in an organized event at Railroad Park.

grader at Carver High School, who wants to establish a Birmingham Teen Walk to introduce students to opportunities in entrepreneurship, nonprofit service, art and other areas in an organized event at Railroad Park. Alexus Dunn, a senior at Wenonah High School, who wants to make art and history more meaningful to students by having their artwork displayed at high-profile venues like the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Railroad Park.

De’Angelo Mitchell, a sophomore at Jackson-Olin High School, who wants to establish a professional development program for high school students to provide them with skills to get a job. Skills such as how to dress, sit, stand and shake hands would be included but with an emphasis on what not to do when interviewing.

The teachers moving on to the finals are:

Heather Calibon, a counselor at Ramsey High School, who wants to establish a partnership with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to help foster children get established in their first year in college. Foster children often don’t have the help parents provide other students – furniture and décor for a dorm room, a ride to college, assistance moving in and getting established. Funding for some or all of this may exist at DHR, but it can be a challenge finding adults to help a foster child hop and move in.

James Jones, an eighth-grade teacher at Hudson K-8, wants to establish outdoor classrooms and teach children to use power tools to make art, furniture and other useful items from junk found around their neighborhoods. Jones has established a curriculum that could be adapted at other schools with an outdoor classroom and donated tools.

David Pettit, a math teacher at Jackson-Olin High School, wants to involve schools and students inrevitalization efforts in Ensley. Cooperation between the school, businesses and nonprofits could lead to the restoration or rebuilding of homes on property owned by the city to spur revitalization in the community.

Katana Soberano presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) De’Angelo Mitchell presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Alexus Dunn presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Dr. Heather Calibon presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) David Pettit presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) James Jones presents at FusionNextGen. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The finalists have been paired with sponsors who will provide mentorship and prepare their final presentations in April, when the winning teacher and student will be named and receive $5,000 each.

BBVA Compass is Dunn’s mentor. Coca-Cola Bottling Company United is Mitchell’s mentor. Alabama Power is Soberano’s mentor.

Butler Snow law firm is Claibon’s mentor. Jim Burke Automotive is Jones’ mentor. The city of Birmingham is Pettit’s mentor.

Summit Media Entertainment started FusionNextGen to recognize the talent and ideas at Birmingham schools.