James Spann: Dry with chilly nights and cool days in Alabama

COOL EARLY MARCH DAY: The average high for Birmingham for March 2 is 63 degrees… we are five degrees below that at 3p CT with 58 reported at the Airport. The sky is sunny, and there is no rain on radar statewide. Tonight will be clear and cold… most communities will drop into the mid 30s early tomorrow, with a freeze for colder spots.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Not much change as a dry, continental airmass remains in place. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high between 57 and 60. The coldest morning will come early Saturday with temperatures in the 27-31 degree range. Colder pockets could easily see low 20s early Saturday. Then, we expect blue sky and sunshine during the day Saturday with a high in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and mild with a high close to 70, then we will bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with an approaching cold front. The primary surface low will be well to the north of here in eastern Canada, and despite some surface based instability it looks like the overall severe weather threat will be low. Then, the weather looks dry Wednesday through Friday with cool days and chilly nights.

DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought conditions continue across the northern half of Alabama based on new data released this morning… “severe” drought conditions continue in Birmingham, Gadsden, and Anniston, with “extreme” drought conditions for Tuscaloosa.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page. Save Up To 25% on Spring Break Beach Vacations on the Alabama Gulf Coast with Brett/Robinson! The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s best beach offers now!.

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.