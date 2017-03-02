Love and other stuff at the Possum Trot Auction

If it’s Friday night in Seale, Alabama, you can be certain that the Possum Trot is packed. After all, it’s kinda sorta the only place in town that’s even open. Plus, the sign out front says they’ve got “more stuff than Walmart.”

But it’s not really about the stuff.

The Possum Trot is an auction house that operates weekly in a small cinder block building on a rural road in Russell County. It was started by artist Butch Anthony and his father, Bishop, in 1989 and was named for possum races that used to take place on the grounds. In 2008, Jack Burdeshaw took over the auction, and his current business partner, Joe Watson, joined him in the venture in 2012.

Alabama’s Possum Trot Auction sells anything that’s legal, but it’s not about the stuff from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Over the years, the Possum Trot has had a number of notable visitors, from famed Auburn football coach Pat Dye to the guys from the TV show American Pickers , but the real stars are the folks who come out every week.

“My favorite thing about the Possum Trot would have to be the people that come and the camaraderie between them,” Burdeshaw said.

Burdeshaw’s wife, Gary Ann, adds, “We’ve got people who we feel like are almost extended family because we see each other every Friday night.”

Two of those people even held their wedding at the Possum Trot in late 2016, with Gary Ann helping to plan the event and Joe Watson officiating.

In addition to the auction side, the building houses Anthony’s shop, full of art and other Butch-y things (bones, fossils, two-headed chickens and whatnot). He and his friends are usually gathered somewhere in the vicinity, trading good-natured barbs and shooting the breeze. There’s a snack shop in a small red building out back, as well as rustic restrooms.

And then, there is the stuff.

“We’ll sell anything that we can legally sell,” Jack Burdeshaw said.

Possum Trot has been auctioning anything it can legally sell since 1989. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Artist and founder Butch Anthony’s shop at Possum Trot. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) A sign at Possum Trot Auction makes a bold claim. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) The auction room at Possum Trot, before the fun begins. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Possum Trot Auction owners Jack Burdeshaw and Joe Watson. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Joe Watson, auctioneer and professional Santa Claus. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) A lot for sale at Possum Trot. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) A seller form. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) A patron relaxes outside the auction room. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) The facilities. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) The snack bar. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Signs painted by artist and auction house founder Butch Anthony adorn the premises at Possum Trot. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Jack and Joe get serious before an auction. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Patrons check out some of the night’s offerings at Possum Trot. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) An auction in full swing. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Thank you and come again. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter)

Lots vary every week, but you will generally find all types of collectibles, glass, furniture, toys, vinyl albums, screen doors, art, guns, jewelry, Troll dolls, a banana seat chopper bicycle, stacks of mini license plates, china and more.

Anthony posts a curio photo every Friday on a Facebook page reminding people that the Possum Trot’s tonight and there’s “No telling what you might find.”

I once left with two brass unicorns, a white cement chicken and a clown statue. Other times, I left empty-handed. Either way, I’ve always left with a good story and the memory of having had a unique experience.