World Games Birmingham 2021 names new chief executive officer

The World Games 2021 Birmingham Foundation has named D.J. Mackovets the chief executive officer for the World Games 2021.

Mackovets, managing director of Atlanta-based Thomas James Company, Inc., brings nearly 40 years of project management experience. He has had a leadership role in some of the most popular and demanding international and national sporting events. They include the 1996 Olympic Games, the 1994 U.S. Olympic Festival, the Goodwill Games, World Football Challenge and the World Police and Fire Games. He has also been involved in events connected to the Super Bowl, Major League Baseball

All-Star Week, and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

“The World Games 2021 will certainly be a showcase opportunity for Birmingham and I am very excited to be a part of the planning and delivery team for this event,” Mackovets said in a news release announcing his selection.

Field archery is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed) Glider aerobatics is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed) Acrobatic gymnastics is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed) Canoe polo is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed) Lacrosse is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed) Tug of war is one of the sports played in previous World Games. (contributed)

“We believe D.J. Mackovets is more than qualified for this position,” said The World Games Birmingham 2021 Chairman Jonathan Porter. “His talents and expertise have been displayed on the world stage and we are very pleased to bring him on board.”

Mackovets’ expertise includes transportation and logistics, important components in managing the Birmingham event, said Porter, who also serves as vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division.

Ron Froehlich, honorary life president of the International World Games Association and a 2015 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee, described Mackovets as “a professional who’s willing to get in the trenches to get the job done.”

Mackovets added: “The World Games 2021 will be a massive undertaking, and it will require the entire community to become engaged to assure that Birmingham shines for the world.”

According to the International World Games Association, the event, which is taking place this year in Wroclaw, Poland, brings together 4,000 of the globe’s top athletes from more than 30 sports. The next edition of the games kicks off in Birmingham on July 15, 2021, and is expected to bring to the city tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

For more information on The World Games 2021, visit http://theworldgames2021.com/

