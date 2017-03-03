“If the fish is fresh, the food will be good.” George Sarris, owner of The Fish Market, says that’s the simple reasoning for his award-winning Athenian Grouper.

If seafood is on your menu, then you may want to stop by this downtown Birmingham staple. In business for nearly 50 years, the list of faithful customers spans all walks of life.

Here’s a look at the history of The Fish Market and how the grouper dish come alive.

The Fish Market’s Athenian Grouper makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

