James Spann: Next chance of rain for Alabama comes Tuesday

COLD MORNING: Temperatures were below freezing over parts of North/Central Alabama early this morning. These observations were made just before sunrise:

Black Creek — 24

Heflin — 27

Gadsden — 28

Fort Payne — 28

Valley Head — 28

Haleyville — 29

Cullman — 30

Anniston — 30

Alexander City — 30

Tuscaloosa — 31

Birmingham — 33

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high between 57 and 60 degrees. Tonight will be cold again, with a freeze for many places early tomorrow morning; lows will be in the 27- to 31-degree range for most.

THE WEEKEND: Expect a slow warming trend; tomorrow will be a sunny day with a high between 61 and 65. Then, with a partly sunny sky Sunday, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. No risk of any rain statewide.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels begin to rise Monday, but the weather should remain generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s high will be up in the low 70s. Then we bring in a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. A strong storm will be possible, but for now the severe weather threat looks fairly low, with the main dynamic support and stronger wind fields well to the north. Rain amounts of at least 1 inch look likely. Then cooler and drier air follows Wednesday through Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: A violent F5 tornado — dubbed the Candlestick Park tornado after the name of a Jackson, Mississippi shopping mall that was leveled by the storm — wrought catastrophic damage in Mississippi and Alabama along a 202.5-mile track. The tornado first touched down in Hinds County, Mississippi, around 4 p.m. and moved northeast before dissipating at 7:45 p.m. in Tuscaloosa County. A total of 57 were killed. The next storm of this intensity in Mississippi would not take place until April 27, 2011, when two EF5 tornadoes touched down near the towns of Philadelphia and Smithville.

