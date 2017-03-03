James Spann: Pleasant afternoons and chilly nights in Alabama

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mild and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds; the high Monday afternoon will be up in the low 70s. Then, a band of showers and thunderstorms will move in Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The primary surface low will be moving up into Hudson Bay over eastern Canada, and with the main dynamic support well to the north as well the overall risk of severe weather for now looks low. Still, a strong, gusty thunderstorm is possible with the front; rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch look likely.

Dry air returns Wednesday, and the latter half of the week looks rain-free with pleasant days and chilly nights. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: A violent F5 tornado, dubbed the Candlestick Park tornado after the name of a Jackson, Mississippi shopping mall which was leveled by the storm, wrought catastrophic damage in Mississippi and Alabama along a 202.5-mile track. The tornado first touched down in Hinds County, Mississippi around 4:00 p.m. CST and moved towards northeast before dissipating at 7:45 p.m. CST in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. A total of 57 were killed. The next storm of this intensity in Mississippi would not take place until April 27, 2011, when two EF5 tornadoes touched down near the towns of Philadelphia and Smithville.

