On this day in Alabama history: Congress created the Alabama Territory

March 3, 1817

Congress created the Alabama Territory from the eastern half of the Mississippi Territory in an effort to appease Southern legislators wanting to create two new slave states instead of one. Passed two days after allowing Mississippi to form its own government, the act gave Alabama the authority to create a Legislature and court in the capital of St. Stephens and allowed President James Monroe to appoint a governor, a position soon given to William Wyatt Bibb from Georgia. The act did not become official, however, until Mississippi adopted a constitution and government, which occurred on Aug. 15, 1817.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama .

Map of the state of Mississippi and the Alabama territory. (Francis Shallus, Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division) William Wyatt Bibb. (U.S. Congress, Unbekannter Künstler, Wikimedia) Historic buildings in the town of St. Stephens, 2010. (Photograph by Carol Highsmith, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Historic buildings in the town of St. Stephens, 2010. (Photograph by Carol Highsmith, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)