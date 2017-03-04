On this day in Alabama history: Pulitzer Prize winner T.S. Stribling was born

March 4, 1881

Author T.S. Stribling was born in Tennessee. Although raised in Tennessee, Stribling spent many of his boyhood summers in Lauderdale County and attended the University of North Alabama in Florence. The author of 16 novels, Stribling is best known for his Vaiden Trilogy set in antebellum Florence, and earned international praise for his portrayal of race relations in the South, including the 1930 Pulitzer Prize for The Store. Residents of Florence, however, reacted less favorably, banning his books from local libraries and considering filing a lawsuit for libel. Stribling was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame in 2016.

