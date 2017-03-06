James Spann: Isolated showers today, storms tomorrow in Alabama

James Spann: Cold front will bring rain, possible storms on Tuesday from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers over Southeast Alabama early this morning, but the northern half of the state is rain-free at 6 a.m. under a mostly cloudy sky. While there could be a few widely scattered showers around here later today and tonight, the rain won’t be widespread and a decent part of the day will be dry. We project a high in the low 70s this afternoon.

TUESDAY COLD FRONT: A deep surface low will move from North Dakota up into Canada by tomorrow, and the trailing cold front will bring showers and storms to Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” severe weather risk defined just to the west for parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and East Texas.

A strong storm with gusty winds is certainly possible tomorrow, especially over West Alabama, but with the main upper support so far north, the overall severe weather threat is low. Rain amounts of one-half inch are expected.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: These two days will be dry with a good supply of sunshine; the high Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, and we drop into the 37- to 40-degree range early Thursday. But, temperatures will warm up in a big way Thursday with a high in the mid 70s. Some places will rise nearly 40 degrees from morning low to afternoon high.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Moist air returns Friday, and we will have the risk of a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high around 70 degrees. Showers and storms will be more likely Saturday, and we will need to monitor parameters for severe weather potential. The SPC already has the northwest corner of the state in a severe weather risk Saturday as a surface low develops over Arkansas and the air becomes unstable across our state. It is simply too early to call at this point; we’ll have more information in coming days.

SUNDAY: Cooler, drier air returns to the state Sunday; the sky becomes mostly sunny, and the high will drop to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Cool, dry air holds in place Monday and Tuesday; the next chance of rain will most likely come during the latter half of the week.

