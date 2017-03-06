On this day in Alabama history: Outlaw Railroad Bill escaped gunfight

March 6, 1895

L&N Railroad employees attempted to apprehend a black outlaw named Railroad Bill as he slept near the tracks, but failed after he opened fire and escaped into the woods. The incident spurred a large-scale manhunt and a series of firefights that caused the deaths of lawmen and misidentified suspects alike. While Railroad Bill’s true identity was never conclusively determined, the hunt ended on March 7, 1896 when lawmen gunned down a man identified as Bill McCoy in Atmore. Often portrayed as a “Robin Hood” character, Railroad Bill’s legacy continued through the years in a variety of cultural representations, including music, fiction and theater.

Train depot, Atmore, 2008. (Slpettis, Wikimedia) Map of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad routes, 1901. (From the Poor’s Manual of the Railroads of the United States, Wikimedia) E.S. McMillan was the sheriff of Brewton in the 1890s. He was killed in a gun battle with the outlaw known as “Railroad Bill” in Bluff Springs, Fla., in July 1895. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, Public Domain)