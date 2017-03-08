On this day in Alabama history: Novelist and poet Mary Fenollosa was born

March 8, 1865

Novelist and poet Mary McNeil Fenollosa was born in Wilcox County. Known for creating believable and complex characters and settings, Fenollosa released her first novel, Truth Dexter, in 1901 under her pseudonym, Sidney McCall. The novel received immediate critical and popular success. Fenollosa published nine novels, leading to popular adaptations in film, theater and opera. The wife of Asian culture scholar and art collector Ernest Fenollosa, Mary Fenollosa also completed his authoritative study, Epochs of Chinese and Japanese Art: An Outline History of East Asiatic Design, after his death in 1908.

Ernest Fenollosa, c. 1890. (Yale Press 1963, scanned by Fraxinus2, Wikimedia) The Breath of the Gods movie poster, 1920. The movie was based on the novel by Sidney McCall (the pseudonym of Mary McNeil Fenollosa). (Universal Film Manufacturing Company, Wikimedia)