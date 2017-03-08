James Spann: Alabama gets showers Friday, a cold rain Saturday night

BLUE SKY: Nothing but sunshine across Alabama this fine March afternoon, with temperatures in the 67- to 70-degree range for most places. Tonight will be clear and cool; we drop into the low 40s early tomorrow, with upper 30s for colder pockets. Then, tomorrow promises to be another very nice day, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 70s. Clouds return tomorrow night ahead of an approaching cold front.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front will bring a chance of showers to the state Friday morning; seems like the main window for north and central Alabama will come from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy, with limited moisture. The chance of a shower Friday afternoon and Friday night looks pretty small for now, although clouds will linger. The high Friday will will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Colder air seeps into the state Saturday; it now looks like temperatures will hold in the cool 50s during the day with a cloudy sky. A wave of low pressure west of the state will bring widespread rain late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night; looks like the most widespread rain over the weekend will come from about 4 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday. This will be a cold rain with temperatures generally in the 40s, so there is no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely.

Even though the rain ends early in the day Sunday, clouds will hang tough much of the day. It will be pretty cold for mid-March, with temperatures having a hard time getting out of the 40s.

JUST NORTH OF ALABAMA: There is a very real chance of accumulating snow over much of Missouri, northern Arkansas, Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.

A flake or two could drift just south of the Tennessee border early Sunday, but no issues are expected for now over far North Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be below average much of the week. A clipper will bring even colder air into Alabama by Tuesday night and Wednesday; looks like many north and central Alabama communities will drop into the 20s early Wednesday morning. The chance of any significant precipitation through the week for now looks low.

