James Spann: Dry through tomorrow, showers Friday for Alabama

SUNSHINE RETURNS: After a good soaking yesterday, the sky will be mostly sunny across Alabama today, with a high close to 70 degrees this afternoon. The front yesterday brought some beneficial rain. Totals included 1.77 inches at Moody, 1.75 at Northport, 1.74 at Concord and Helena, 1.54 at Mountain Brook, 1.51 at Trussville, 1.46 at Black Creek, 1.35 at Arley, 1.29 at Chelsea and 1.22 inches at Hayden.

Tonight will be clear and cool; some spots will reach the upper 30s early tomorrow. Then, tomorrow will be another mostly sunny and mild day with a high in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state tomorrow night, and we will have a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm ahead of an approaching cold front. Seems like the main window for showers will come from roughly 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday. Moisture will be limited, so rain amounts should be fairly light. Clouds will linger through Friday night, but for now it looks like any leftover showers Friday afternoon and Friday night will be few and far between. The high Friday will be in the 60s.

The surface front will stall out over far North Alabama, and a wave of low pressure will form on the front as the weekend begins west of the state. This will spread rain into Alabama late Saturday, Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. The wave should move pretty much right over Alabama, meaning no severe weather risk — just a steady, cool rain. The main window for rain over the weekend will be from around 4 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Amounts of around 1 inch are likely; some spots could see more.

Sunday will be a cloudy, breezy and much cooler day, with a high only in the low to mid 50s; some places in the Tennessee Valley won’t get out of the 40s.

And, while it rains in Alabama, some snow is likely over the weekend just north of here over Kentucky and parts of Tennessee. Nashville even has a chance of accumulating snow Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like temperatures will be below average for at least the first half of the week; I would not be surprised if we hit the freezing mark on one or two mornings. For now any precipitation seems to be light and spotty through the week.

