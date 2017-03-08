DJ Mackovets, CEO of The World Games Birmingham 2021, is excited about new role

DJ Mackovets is ready to start work on The World Games Birmingham 2021. On March 7, about 100 people attended a welcome reception for Mackovets at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division Vice President Jonathan Porter (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Crowd watches as DJ Mackovets is introduced as CEO of The World Games Birmingham 2021. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Mackovets addresses crowd saying he’s ready to work in his new role. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power Birmingham Division Vice President Jonathan Porter announced Mackovets as CEO earlier this month, citing his vast experience in project planning, transportation and logistics.

Before an audience of community and business leaders and lawmakers, Mackovets said he is ready to get to work to make the event the best it can be.

He and his family will move to Birmingham while preparing for the World Games.

Mackovets has vast experience in national and international sporting events, but he said that he is ready to take on this new challenge.

CEO DJ Mackovets talks about the World Games Birmingahm 2021 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.