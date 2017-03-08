NFL comes to Tuscaloosa for Crimson Tide Pro Day

The University of Alabama hosted its annual Pro Day on Wednesday with 17 draft-eligible Crimson Tide athletes participating in front of 75 scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

Draft-eligible players that participated in the day’s events included: Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Dakota Ball, Gehrig Dieter, Reuben Foster, Brandon Greene, Adam Griffith, O.J. Howard, Marlon Humphrey, Eddie Jackson, Korren Kirven, Cole Mazza, Brandon Moore, Cam Robinson, ArDarius Stewart, Dalvin Tomlinson and Tim Williams.

“These players have done a fantastic job for us over the three or four years that they’ve been here,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “(Pro Day) benefits them and our program when they do extremely well in times like these so that they get the opportunity to play at the next level and get drafted as high as possible. We’re hopeful that each one of those guys will be able to represent themselves in a way that will allow them to do that.”

A number of NFL teams also had their general managers and head coaches attend Pro Day. Among the notables were New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

Howard said it was a good chance to show NFL teams what he can do.

“It’s very good and this process has been very encouraging for me,” he said. “It’s really good to be consistent and put that in people’s minds along with putting on tape and film. That was my mindset coming into this whole process.”

He said it was clear that the teams were already familiar with his work at Alabama and how coming back for his senior year benefitted his development.

“They were really impressed with the way I improved as a run blocker,” Howard said. “They thought it was the right decision to come back to school because it really helped out a lot, and I agree with that. That’s really been most of the talk with how much they respect me blocking in the run game.”

Saban said Alabama hosts Pro Day to give NFL representatives a chance to interact with Crimson Tide players in a setting that is different from the NFL Combine.

“It’s an opportunity for a player to be able to work out in a more … relaxed environment,” Saban said. “The combine can be a little bit overwhelming because there’s so much going on in terms of the multitude of interviews that you have along with medical tests and all those things. Here, it’s a little more relaxed.”

Robinson said the combine was demanding, particularly with all that was involved that was not shown on television.

“The only part that gets televised is when you go out there and do the field drills on the last day, but it’s a lot more to it than that,” he said. “It’s a lot of off-the-field stuff, and I think if you don’t go into it with the right mindset, then it can be kind of strenuous on you.”

The day began at 11 a.m. with heights, weights and measurements in the weight room. The players then followed with vertical and broad jumps, along with bench press for those who chose to participate. The Crimson Tide athletes then moved to the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility to test in the 40-yard dash, agility drills and position-specific drills for each player.

The 2017 NFL Draft will run from April 27 through April 29 and will take place at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia.