Take Action: Dr. Josh has a simple rule to get you back on track to your goals

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

The sooner you get your plans back on track, the easier it is to stick with them. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: When your plan to change goes astray, here’s how to get back on track from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

