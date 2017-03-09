Birmingham teen claims national Exemplary Student Service Award

Delanya Storey has won the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) 2017 Exemplary Student Service Award.

“I’m extremely proud to recognize Delanya for her hard work, dedication and passion for speech and debate,” NSDA Executive Director J. Scott Wunn said. “She is using her speech and debate skills to better her school, her community and beyond.”

Storey, a student from Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School, was recognized for her outstanding service and contributions to her community from more than 141,000 student members of the NSDA.

“Delanya is using her voice to impact the world around her,” Wunn said. “She is a shining example of a bright future leader.”

Alabama NewsCenter reported on Storey when she was named a finalist. See Storey’s story here.

JCIB’s Delanya Storey has something important to say from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.