A classic performance by the Harlem Globetrotters, food tours, plays and art shows highlight Can’t Miss Alabama

Plan your schedule around our March madness activities.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Birmingham

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Samford University. Audience members of all ages will enjoy family-friendly entertainment. Get an autograph or photograph after each game. The games are Sunday, March 12 and Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. Samford University is located at 800 Lakeshore Drive in Birmingham. Click for tickets and more information.

Taste of Homewood is back

Taste of Homewood is Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosewood Hall. Twenty-five restaurants will participate, from caterers to coffee shops. A variety of samples will be provided, including beer and wine. The proceeds will go to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce scholarship fund for local students and economic development efforts. Click for the complete list of restaurants. Tickets are $40 at the door. Rosewood Hall is located at 2580 19th St. S. To learn more, visit www.homewoodchamber.org.

Get ready for the 2017 Spring Arts and Craft Show

More than 90 booths will be filled with arts and crafts Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the Gardendale Civic Center. Get your photo made with the Easter Bunny and enter a door prize drawing. The craft show is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gardendale Civic Center is located at 857 Main St. in Birmingham. Free admission and free parking. To learn more, follow this link or call 205-681-8028.

Huntsville Food Tour

Don’t miss the Downtown Food Tour in Huntsville every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The 2.5-hour walking tour will take you through food locations, including specialty shops, restaurants and more. A variety of samples will be available. Tickets are $49. For more information, call 1-800-656-0713 or visit the website.

The Orange Beach Festival of Art. (Contributed) The Orange Beach Festival of Art. (Contributed)

Calling all art lovers

The Orange Beach Festival of Art is March 11-12 at the Coastal Arts Center. The two-day festival will showcase musical, visual and culinary art. More than 100 award-winning artists will feature a variety of clay, glass, oils, watercolor and more. Entertainment includes live music. Admission is free. Visit the website for more information.

Have fun at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 40th annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. Enjoy this year’s new expanded route. Admission is free. Click here for the parade route. Call 1-256-468-5612 for details. Follow the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Facebook. Get the full details here.

Take to the streets for the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration



The Five Points South celebration is March 9-17 in Birmingham. The 33rd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade and St. Pat’s day events are March 9-17, featuring Irish ceremonies, dinner, a parade and more. Click here for the complete schedule. For more information, visit the website. Follow them on Facebook. The Five Points South Historic District is on 20th Street South.



Pick a tulip for your garden

The American Village debuts Festival of Tulips through April 15. Choose from more than 70,000 tulips as you stroll through the field. The event will offer colonial games and other family-friendly entertainment. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50. Cameras are welcome. Click for tickets and directions. The American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo. For inclement weather, visit the website. Call 1-877-811-1776 for details.

Festival of Ten-Minute Plays

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s 14th annual Festival of Ten-Minute Plays is March 6-10 at 7:30 p.m. The plays are written and directed by students, staff and faculty from UAB’s College of Arts and Sciences Department of Theatre. The plays are all about women. Tickets are $5 each evening. For ticket information, call 205-975-2787 or visit www.AlysStephens.org. To learn more, follow this link.