Going miniature in the Magic City with a tiny house

From their own television shows to a favorite topic of everyone from architects to environmentalists, tiny houses are, well, big.

One such diminutive dwelling is on display near the Rotary Trail at the Alabama Center for Architecture at 109 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. S.

The indoor portion of the home can be visited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through March 31. Tours will be given Monday through Saturday through March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Alabama NewsCenter takes you inside the 400-square-foot house and talks to organizers who explain why little is large.

Look inside Birmingham’s tiny house exhibit and see what the big deal is from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.