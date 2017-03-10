James Spann: Cold rain tomorrow night, colder Sunday in Alabama

BIG WEEKEND WEATHER CHANGES: We have a big temperature contrast across Alabama this afternoon. Places like Tuscaloosa and Montgomery are up in the 70s, but to the north they are barely out of the 50s at Cullman. The sky is mostly sunny, and there is no rain on radar.

Tonight will be fair and colder; most places will drop into the mid 30s early tomorrow morning.

Clouds will move in quickly tomorrow, and rain becomes widespread tomorrow night as a wave of low pressure moves into the state from the west. Tomorrow will be a cooler day with a high in the mid 50s, and as the rain falls tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 40s, so no worries with severe storms. The main window for rain will come from 6 p.m. tomorrow through 8 a.m. Sunday, and rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely.

SNOW FOR FAR NORTH ALABAMA: As colder air invades the state, the rain should change over to light snow over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama early Sunday morning. Up to one-half inch is possible over the extreme northern part of Alabama by mid morning Sunday, especially north of the Tennessee River, and across higher terrain.

With temperatures falling below freezing early Sunday, some icy spots are certainly possible across far North Alabama and into Tennessee, where some spots could see more than 1 inch of snow. Icy spots won’t last too long as temperatures rise above freezing by mid to late morning.

During the day Sunday, we expect gradual clearing with a high in the mid 50s across North/Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: An Alberta Clipper will bring clouds back to Alabama Monday, along with a chance of light rain during the afternoon and evening. Then, even colder air blows into the state Tuesday. We could see a few snow flurries over North Alabama early Tuesday morning, and the high will be only in the mid 40s.

A significant freeze is likely by early Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. Colder spots could see upper teens. A warming trend begins Thursday, and by Friday highs should be back in the 60s. For now, the latter half of the week looks dry.

