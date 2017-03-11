On this day in Alabama history: Tribute show held for WWE’s Paul Bearer

March 11, 2013
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held a tribute show on Raw for professional wrestling manager William Moody, who died six days earlier. A trained mortician and embalmer from Mobile, Moody is most famous for his work in the WWE as Paul Bearer — a cackling, ghostly character with white face makeup, a ceremonial urn and the catchphrase “Ohhh yesss!” Often managing top wrestlers like Kane, Vader and Mankind, Moody is most remembered for his time with the Undertaker, a 6’10”, 310-lb wrestler nicknamed “the Deadman,” who was a perfect complement to Moody’s Paul Bearer. Moody was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
